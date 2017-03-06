Israeli Soldiers Abduct Eight Palestinians In The West Bank

9:10 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, Tuesday, at least eight Palestinians, including a woman and two siblings, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported.

The Hebron office of the PPS, in the southern part of the West Bank, said the soldiers abducted Manal Mahmoud Abu Ali, from Yatta town, south of Hebron, after stopping her in front of the Ibrahimi Mosque, in Hebron city.

The soldiers also abducted Nitham Qaâ€™qour, from Tarqoumia town, west of Hebron, after invading his home and searching it.

In Tulkarem, in the northern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted Fadi Ahmad â€˜Ammouri, 40, Adnan Ahmad Khader, ,49, and Mahmoud Abdul-Rahman Ekbariyya, 40.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Moath Shiokhi and Mansour Shiokhi, from occupied East Jerusalem, and Mohammad Shahwan, from the al-Jalazoun refugee camp, in the Ramallah and al-Biereh governorate.