Updated: Israeli Soldiers Abduct Twenty-Two Palestinians In The Occupied West Bank

12:02 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, at least twenty-two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including ten in occupied East Jerusalem, after the soldiers invaded and ransacked many homes, and interrogated several families.

In Hebron governorate, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, the soldiers invaded Doura town and the al-‘Arroub refugee camp, and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Saqer Sha’rawi, 25, and Anan Zakkout, 23.

The soldiers also invaded and ransacked many homes in Yatta town, south of Hebron; owners of some of the invaded homes have been identified as political prisoners Taleb and Khaled Makhamra, in addition to Khalil Mohammad Abu Eid, who heads the Palestinian Intelligence department in Yatta.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded the al-Far’a refugee camp, south of Tubas in the northeastern part of the West Bank, and abducted Yousef Tayeh, after breaking into his home and searching it.

The invasion led to clashes between the soldiers and local youngsters; there have been no reports of injuries.

In Bethlehem, south of occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers invaded Teqoua’ town, and abducted a child, identified as Soheib Mohammad al-‘Amour, 15.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Kafr ad-Deek town, west of Salfit, in central West Bank, and abducted Yousef Mosleh ad-Deek, 25, from his home, after confiscating his computer, while searching his home. The army also searched several surrounding homes.

In Jenin, in the northern part of the West Bank, the soldiers invaded many homes in the Eastern Neighborhood, and abducted three Palestinians, identified as Mitleq Abdullah Sa’adi, Mousa Khalil Bulbul, and Ala’ Jihad ‘Abahra.

In Nablus, also in northern West Bank, the soldiers invaded homes in several neighborhoods, and abducted Nidal Shattawi, from al-‘Ein refugee camp.

In Qalqilia, also in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Othman Da’aas.

In Ramallah governorate, the soldiers abducted Qussai As’ad Fahl, 19, and Nawras Mohammad Barghouthi, 19, from Kobar town.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted ten Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem, and took them to several detention and interrogation centers, and summoned a Palestinian woman for interrogation.

Eight of the abducted Palestinians are from the at-Tour neighborhood, overlooking the Old City; they have been identified as Daoud Taiseer Abu Sbeitan, 20, Walid Mohammad Sayyad, 20, Yousef Sami Abu al-Hawa, 19, Omar Abu al-Hawa, 17, Mohammad Nasser Halabi, 17, Rafat Abu Jom’a, Mohammad Abu Jom’a, 20, and Ashraf Abu Jom’a, 19.

The soldiers also invaded the Schools Street, in Silwan town, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, abducted a young man, identified as Sajed al-Ghoul, 21, after violently searching his home, and summoned his mother for interrogation.

Furthermore, the army invaded a home in Bab Hotta neighborhood, adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Old City, and abducted Khaled al-Basiti.