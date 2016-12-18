Israeli Soldiers Abduct Fifteen Palestinians In The West Bank

1:45 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and at dawn Wednesday, fifteen Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, after invading their homes and violently searching them.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted five young men in Um Tuba and al-Mokabber towns, in occupied Jerusalem, after searching their homes.

The abducted Palestinians have been identified as Malek Abu Teir, Mohammad Abu Teir, Mustafa Abu Teir, Mohammad al-Qanbar and Abdullah Eshqeirat.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers invaded and searched homes in various parts of the district, and abducted four Palestinians, identified as Jihad Ahmad Thawabta, Fadi Fayez Taqatqa, Hasan Ali Hamamra and Mohammad Sameeh Hamamra.

In Hebron district, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted Saed and his brother Hasan Jibreel, from their home in Yatta town, in addition to Waseem Taha Abu Mariya, from Beit Ummar town, north of the city.

In the northern West Bank district of Tulkarem, the soldiers abducted Mohannad Sufian Matar, 32, from his home in Thannaba town.

In Qabatia, in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, the soldiers abducted Haitham Ahmad Assaf, from his home.

One Palestinian, identified as Eyad Dweikat, from the northern West Bank district of Nablus, was abducted while heading to the border terminal, on his way to Jordan.