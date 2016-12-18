Dozens of Israeli army vehicles invaded, on Monday at dawn, Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, in addition to Doura and Beit Ummar towns, searched homes and abducted five Palestinians.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded Doura town, south of Hebron, violently searched homes and abducted three Palestinians, identified as Monir Samir Abu Sharar, Maher Mazen Abu â€˜Atwan and Khalil Amro.

The PPS added that the soldiers also searched homes in Hebron city, interrogated many Palestinians, and abducted Salama Saâ€™afeen.

In Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, the soldiers invaded Bahar and al-Bayyada neighborhoods, searched many homes and abducted a former political prisoner, identified as Mahmoud Haitham Sleibi, 26, who was previously imprisoned by Israel for three years.

Also in Beit Ummar, the soldiers summoned Yousef Bader Ekhlayyel, 37, for interrogation in Etzion military base and security center, north of Hebron.

The soldiers also invaded many neighborhoods in Hebron city, and installed roadblocks, especially on roads leading to the towns of Saâ€™ir and Halhoul, in addition to Hebronâ€™s northern entrance, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, while inspecting the ID cards of the passengers and pedestrians.

In related news, a speeding Israeli military jeep skidded, on the Hebron-Jerusalem Road, and crushed a Palestinian car, owned by Hasan Ali Abu Ayyash, damaging it, and causing a huge traffic jam.