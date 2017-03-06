Israeli Soldiers Abduct Five Palestinians In Hebron And Bethlehem

9:36 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday at dawn, three Palestinians near Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, and two near Bethlehem, south of occupied East Jerusalem.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said many army vehicles invaded Bani Neim town, east of Hebron, searched several homes, and abducted Hani Abdul-Wahab Khaddour, 17, and Ahmad Nafez Tarayra.

It added that the soldiers also invaded and searched homes in Hebron city, and abducted a young man, identified as Baraâ€™ Dofash.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Husan town, west of Bethlehem, also searched several homes and abducted Mohammad Issa Hamamra, 19, and Sanad Mohammad Hamamra, 19.