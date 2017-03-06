Israeli Soldiers Abduct Five Palestinians Near Ramallah, Three Near Qalqilia

9:01 AM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, the village of Kobar, northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, searched many homes and abducted five Palestinians. The soldiers also abducted three Palestinians from ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqilia, in northern West Bank.

Eyewitnesses said at least fifteen armored military jeeps and vehicles invaded the village at dawn, before the soldiers stormed and searched homes, and abducted five Palestinians.

The abducted Palestinians have been identified as Raed Sabah, Basel Abu al-Haj, Jadallah Abu al-Haj, Ibrahim Adnan and Tamer Salah.

The invasion and abductions led to clashes between many youngsters, who hurled stones at the military jeeps, and the soldiers who fired live rounds and gas bombs.

In addition, many army jeeps invaded ‘Azzoun town, east of Qalqilia, and conducted extensive military searched of homes.

During the home invasions, the soldiers abducted three young men, identified as Ekrima Mohammad Nassar, Saed Mohammad Sweidan and Aseed Abdul-Qader Sweidan.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli army said that its soldiers have arrested sixteen Palestinians in the West Bank, and located a “Carlo” weapon in the Sawahra village, east of Jerusalem.