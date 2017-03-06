Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians Near Ramallah

10:30 AM

Updated: The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, five Palestinians from their homes in Deir Abu Mashal village, northwest of Ramallah, and two in Kar Ni’ma, west of Ramallah, in central West Bank.

The PPS said that dozens of soldiers invaded the village, before storming and ransacking homes, and abducted five Palestinians, identified as Odai Issa Rabeaâ€™, Mohammad Nimir Obeid, Abdullah Hamdan, Ghassan Mohammad Taha and â€˜Ayed Odah â€˜Ankoush.

The soldiers also invaded a home, owned by Adel Omar, and caused damage to its floors and ceiling, during violent searches of the property, in addition to illegally confiscating 2000 Shekels from a home, owned by Hamdan Abdul-Wahed.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Kafr Ni’ma village, searched homes and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Yazan Mohammad Rabea’, 21, and Mahmoud Suleiman ‘Aadi, 20.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers also abducted two Palestinians in Abwein village, in Ramallah, two in Beit Fajjar and al-Azza refugee camp, in Bethlehem, and four others in Hebron.