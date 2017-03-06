Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Children, One Adult, Him In Jerusalem

1:42 AM

Israeli soldiers repeated assaulted, on Tuesday, a Palestinian child in Jabal al-Mokabber neighborhood, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, causing carious cuts and bruises, and abducted him. The army also abducted a local sheikh near Al-Aqsa Mosque, and three children, in Silwan.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers attacked and injured Mohammad Abu Jamal, and took him to an unknown destination.

Locals tried to stop the soldiers, but were unable to secure the release of the child.

Also in Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted three children, identified as Samir Bakhtan, Omar Mohammad Shweiki and Omar Baseela, from the ath-Thoury neighborhood in Silwan town, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The soldiers also assaulted and abducted a local Sheikh, identified as Nour Rajabi, near the Gate of the Tribes leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque.