Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians In Bethlehem, Invade Towns Near Jenin And Summon Four Young Men For Interrogation

9:15 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday at dawn, four Palestinians from the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, after the army invaded and searched many homes. The soldiers also invaded homes near Jenin, in northern West Bank, and summoned four Palestinians for interrogation.

Media sources in Bethlehem said the soldiers invaded and ransacked a few homes in Deheishe refugee camp, south of the city, and abducted Wael Khalil Atallah, 23, in addition to Omran Issa Maâ€™ali, and his brother â€˜Ala.

Many Palestinian youngsters hurled stones and empty bottles at the invading soldiers who fired many live rounds, gas bombs and concussion grenades.

The soldiers also invaded Teqouaâ€™ town, east of Bethlehem, and abducted Mohannad Hussein Abdul-Jalil, 20, from his home.

In related news, the soldiers invaded Kafr Dan town, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and summoned Mohammad Mohyeddin Salah, Maher Hani â€˜Aabed, Baraâ€™ Mohammad â€˜Aabed and Ahmad Abdul-Rahman â€˜Aabed, for interrogation in Salem military base, after breaking into their homes and searching them.

The soldiers also invaded Zabbouba village, west of Jenin, and invaded into the home of Mohammad Ali Jaradat, before violently searching it.