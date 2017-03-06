Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians In Bethlehem, Confiscate Tractors And A Car In Tubas

8:50 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday at dawn, three villages and towns in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, searched many homes and abducted four young men. The soldiers also illegally confiscated two tractors and a car in Tubas, in northeastern part of the West Bank.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that several army jeeps invaded Beit Fajjar town, south of the city, searched homes and abducted Islam Mohammad Deeriyya, 25.

It added that the soldiers also invaded Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem, and abducted Waleed Mahmoud Sheikh, 27.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded homes in Teqouaâ€™ town, east of Bethlehem, and abducted Mohammad Ribhi al-â€˜Amour, 22, and Omar Hammad Hmeid, 19.

In related news, the soldiers invaded agricultural in ar-Ras al-Ahmar area, south of Tubas, and illegally confiscated two tractors and a car, owned by Palestinians working in the fertile lands.

The attack is part of a serious of similar violations carried out by the soldiers against the Palestinian villagers, their lands and property, which seriously escalated over the past ten days.