Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians In Jerusalem, One In Hebron

10:43 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, four Palestinians from their homes, in the ar-Ram and Anata towns, in occupied East Jerusalem, and one in Ethna town, west of Hebron.

The soldiers invaded and searched homes in the al-Ram town, north of Jerusalem, and abducted two siblings, identified as Anas Abu Sahmoud and Fares Abu Sahmoud.

The soldiers also invaded the Salam Area, between Anata town and Shu’fat refugee camp, northeast of Jerusalem, and abducted Ahmad Zaghari.

Another Palestinian, identified as Amer al-Husseini, was abducted from his home in the al-Ram town, north of Jerusalem.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Ethna town, west of Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, broke into and searched many homes, and abducted Hamza Jibreel al-Jeyyawi, 42.