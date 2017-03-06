Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians In Ramallah

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, Kobar village, northwest of Ramallah, and abducted three Palestinians, including the mother of a Palestinian who killed three Israeli settlers in their home, this past Friday. The army also abducted senior nonviolent activist in Bil’in.

Naim Sabah, deputy mayor of Kobar village council, said a large military force invaded the village before the soldiers stormed and ransacked dozens of homes.

He added that the soldiers abducted Ibtisam al-‘Abed, the mother of Omar, who killed Yosef Salomon, 70, his daughter Chaya, 46, and his son Elad, 36, in their home in Halamish nearby Israeli colony, on Friday.

Also in Kobar, the soldiers abducted Emad Abdul-Mon’em Sabah and Soheib Saher al-Barghouthi, from their homes, after assaulting them and their families, and caused damage to their furniture and belongings.

In addition, local medics rushed a young man, identified as Abbas Barghouthi, to a hospital after the soldiers assaulted him, causing various cuts and bruises, and confiscated a car belonging to one of his relatives.

Sabah also said that the soldiers bulldozed the village’s main road, which connects it with Abu Shkheidem nearby village.

On Tuesday morning, the soldiers abducted, Abdullah Abu Rahma, a senior nonviolent activist, the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Wall and Colonies in Bil’in village, west of Ramallah.

Abdullah was taken prisoner at a sudden roadblock installed by the soldiers at the main entrance of Bil’in, while he was on his way to his work, before the soldiers took him to an unknown destination.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers abducted six Palestinians, including five teenagers, and summoned one, after invading their homes and ransacking them, in different parts of the governorate.