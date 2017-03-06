Israeli Soldiers Abduct Fourteen Palestinians In The West Bank

11:24 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday at dawn, fourteen Palestinians, including children, from their homes in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers invaded and ransacked several homes in occupied East Jerusalem, and abducted six Palestinians, identified as Mohammad Totanji, Ahmad Mteir, Faisal Shabana, Odai al-Hadra, and Adnan al-Hadra, in addition to Anas Shatara, 18, who was taken prisoner from his home on al-â€˜Ezariyya town, southeast of Jerusalem.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers invaded several homes and abducted Mohammad Rezeq Najajra, 16, Mahmoud Taleb Najajra, 16, and Khalaf Shadi Najajra, 14.

In Jenin, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Mohammad al-Atrash, and his brother Yousef, from Kafr Raâ€™ey town, in addition to Ahmad Qottein Mousa, from Arraba town.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Jayyous town, northeast of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, and abducted Mohammad al-Qaddoumi, 22, while resident Mousa Sami Saâ€™ada, was abducted in Nablus, also in northern West Bank.

