Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, several villages and towns, in the West Bank districts of Ramallah, Jenin, Bethlehem, Hebron, Tulkarem and Jerusalem, before conducting extensive searches of homes, and abducted at least nineteen Palestinians.

Several army vehicles invaded Deir Ghassana village, northwest of Ramallah, searched homes and abducted Bassem Sa’id Barghouthi, 51.

The soldiers also invaded homes in Beit Rima town, northwest of Ramallah, and abducted Hakim Mahmoud Barghouthi, 18, and Nidal Rimawi.

Three Palestinians, identified as Marwan Mahmoud Abu Salem, 20, Tareq Hisham Radi, 18, and Samer Riyad Radi, 15, were also abducted from his homes, after the soldiers invaded them, in the al-Lubban al-Gharbi village, northwest of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers searched at least 14 homes during the invasion, and interrogated many Palestinians.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded ‘Aneen village, west of Jenin, also searched homes and abducted Saddam Mohammad Yassin, 27.

The army searched many homes, and lands, in ‘Aneen, and interrogated several Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

The soldiers also invaded Ya’bad town, west of Jenin, searched homes and abducted a former political prisoner, identified as Ismael Kilani.

In addition, the soldiers invaded the al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, searched homes and abducted Ibrahim Suleiman Sbeih, 49.

In Bethlehem city, the soldiers invaded the home of Nidal Jeries Andoni, and searched the property before summoning him and his son, Amir, for interrogation in Etzion military base, south of Bethlehem.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded several towns and communities, in the southern West Bank district of Hebron, and abducted two Palestinians during extensive military searches of homes.

The Hebron office of the PPS said the soldiers violently searched homes in Sa’ir town, north of the city, and abducted a young man, identified as Soheib Hussein Jaradat, 21.

Another Palestinian, identified as Ezzeddin Nayef Teety, was abducted after the soldiers invaded and searched his home in Doura town, south of Hebron.

Also in Doura, the soldiers summoned Faiha’ Shallash, the wife of imprisoned Journalist Mohammad al-Qeeq , for interrogation, after violently searching her home in Doura.

In addition, the soldiers invaded the towns of Yatta and ath-Thaheriyya, south of Hebron, searched homes and summoned Ibrahim Makhamra from interrogation.

In Tulkarem, in the northern part of the West Bank, several Israeli military vehicles invaded Nour Shams refugee camp, east of the city, searched many homes and abducted six Palestinians.

The Tulkarem office of the PPS said the soldiers used excessive force while searching the homes, and abducted Ali Khairi, Mahmoud Abu Salah, Raji Jamal Ghareefy, Mohammad Adeeb Ghareefy, Ramez Abdul-Hakim Oleyyan, Mohammad Ahmad al-Azza and Ali Amin Abu ar-Rob.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded Beit Iksa and Biddo town, in occupied Jerusalem, abducted two Palestinians , identified as Soheib Hamayel and Malek Mahmoud Hmeid.

The soldiers assaulted one Palestinian, causing cuts and bruises Jamal Gheith, causing cuts and bruises.