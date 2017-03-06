Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians In Bethlehem And Jerusalem

9:23 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, five Palestinians in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, in addition to abducting the father and the cousin of a Palestinian who was killed this past Friday, in occupied Jerusalem.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded and searched many homes, and abducted Ahmad Ali Issa, 31, from al-Khader town, Hussein Mohammad al-Amour, from Teqoua town, Ahmad Mahmoud Hamamra, 37, from Husan town, in addition to Emad Abu Ajamiyya, and Mohannad Fahmi Qawwar, from Deheishe refugee camp.

It is worth mentioning that clashes took place in Deheishe refugee camp, after the soldiers invaded it, broke into homes and searched them.

In addition, the soldiers abducted Hasan Abu Ghannam, the father of Mohammad, who was killed by Israeli army fire, two days ago on Friday 21, from his home in Jerusalem, in addition to abducting Mohammadâ€™s cousin, Ismael Abu Ghannam, and took them to an interrogation center in the city.