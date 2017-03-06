Israeli Soldiers Abduct Six Palestinians In Bethlehem, Invade Jenin

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, Husan village, west of Bethlehem, and â€˜Aida refugee camp, north of the city, searched homes and abducted six Palestinians. The soldiers also invaded Wad Burqin area, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and installed many roadblocks around many communities.

Many army jeeps invaded Husan village, west of Bethlehem, violently searched homes and abducted Mustafa Yousef Kamel, 19, â€˜Odai â€˜Adel Shousha, 21, and Mohammad Saleh Zaâ€™oul, 24.

The soldiers also invaded and searched homes in â€˜Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and abducted three Palestinians, identified as Omar Adel Radi, 17, Mohammad Raed â€˜Oweiss, 22, and Mustafa Rami Hammad, 17.

In related news, the soldiers invaded Wad Burqin, west of Jenin, and conducted massive military searches, in addition to installing a roadblock, before stopping and searching dozens of cars.

The soldiers also installed many roadblocks near several villages and towns in Jenin governorate, amidst extensive military deployment around them.