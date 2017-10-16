Israeli Soldiers Abduct Six Palestinians In Jenin, Invade Farmlands In Gaza

Several Israeli military jeeps invaded, on Monday at dawn, the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and abducted three Palestinians, including two siblings. Many army vehicles also invaded Palestinian farmlands in northern Gaza.

The soldiers invaded and searched several homes, causing damage, and interrogated many Palestinians before kidnapping three.

The abducted Palestinians have been identified as Qasam Bassel Jabarin and his brother, Qassem, in addition to Soheib Adnan al-Ghoul.

Also at dawn, several military vehicles, and armored bulldozers, advanced dozens of meters into Palestinian farmlands, in Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers bulldozed sections on the invaded lands, close to the border fence, and installed sand hills, while military drones flew overhead.

The soldiers also fired several live rounds at random, and withdrew later.

On Sunday evening, the soldiers invaded Rommana village, west of Jenin, and fired dozens of gas bombs, causing scores of residents to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation.