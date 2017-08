Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians In Bethlehem

8:42 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Bethlehem city and nearby communities, searched many homes and abducted three Palestinians, including a teenager.

The soldiers invaded Wad Shahin area, in Bethlehem city, before searching homes, and abducted Malek Yousef Nuwwara, 25, and Bakr Hasan Nuwwara, 25.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Teqouaā€™ town, east of Bethlehem, and abducted Mosā€™ab Mohammad al-ā€˜Amour, 17, from his home.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers clashed with many young Palestinians, after the army invaded the al-Khleifat area, in Bethlehem city, and fired gas bombs, concussion grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets.