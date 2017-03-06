Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians In Bethlehem

8:42 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Bethlehem city and nearby communities, searched many homes and abducted three Palestinians, including a teenager.

The soldiers invaded Wad Shahin area, in Bethlehem city, before searching homes, and abducted Malek Yousef Nuwwara, 25, and Bakr Hasan Nuwwara, 25.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Teqoua’ town, east of Bethlehem, and abducted Mos’ab Mohammad al-‘Amour, 17, from his home.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers clashed with many young Palestinians, after the army invaded the al-Khleifat area, in Bethlehem city, and fired gas bombs, concussion grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets.