Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians In Bethlehem

9:16 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, at dawn Wednesday, Harmala village, east of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, and abducted three Palestinians, including two siblings.

The soldiers invaded the village before breaking into, and violently searching, many homes and abducted the three Palestinians, before moving them to an unknown destination.

The abducted Palestinians have been identified as Yassin Salim az-Zeer, 46, his brother Ibrahim, 43, and Hani Khalil az-Zeer, 44.