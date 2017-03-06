Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians Near Jenin, Detain Several Others

9:00 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, earlier Tuesday, three Palestinians and briefly detained many others, after the army invaded several areas of the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin.

Many army vehicles invaded Jenin refugee camp, broke into and searched several homes, causing property damage, before abducting Adham Mohammad Jabarin, 20, and Waseem Eyad Matahen, 21.

The invasion and abductions led to clashes between the soldiers, who fired gas bombs, concussion grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets, and local youngsters, who hurled stones and empty bottles at the military vehicles.

The soldiers also abducted a young man, identified as Mohammad Abdullah Jaradat, in his twenties, after stopping him at a military roadblock, near the entrance of his hometowns, Sielet al-Harethiyya, west of Jenin.

The Palestinians, a student of the Arab American University in Jenin, was returning home when the soldiers abducted him.