Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians, Confiscate A Truck, In Nablus

8:52 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday at dawn, two Palestinians, interrogated six others, and confiscated a truck, in the northern West Bank governorates of Nablus.

Dozens of soldiers invaded many neighborhoods in Nablus city, searched homes and abducted one Palestinian, identified as Tha’er al-Aghbar, from Ras al-Ein area.

The soldiers also detained a social figure, identified as Abdul-Rahim al-Hanbali, and interrogated him for several hours before releasing him.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Huwwara town, south of Nablus, abducted Mahmoud Ali Sa’ada, 45, and confiscated his truck after searching his home.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Qabalan town, south of Nablus, detained six young men, and interrogated them at a local hall before releasing them.