Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians in Hebron

9:11 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday evening, two young Palestinian men, in Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers invaded a fuel station, on the main Hebron-Jerusalem road, and abducted two workers, identified as Jihad Hisham Abu Hashem, 26, and Tareq Jamal Abu Hashem, 25.

The two were handcuffed and blindfolded, before the soldiers took them to Etzion military base and security center, north of Hebron.

On Thursday at dawn, the soldiers invaded many Palestinian homes in the West Bank governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus and Qalqilia, and abducted nine Palestinians.