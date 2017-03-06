Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Hebron

10:18 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday at dawn, the towns of Surif and ath-Thaheriyya, in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, and abducted two Palestinians.

The soldiers broke into many homes, violently searched them, and interrogated several Palestinians before abducting two.

Local sources said the soldiers abducted Ahmad Eghneimat from his home in Surif, west of Hebron, and Mohammad Issa Qaisiyya, from his home in ath-Thaheriyya, south of the city.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank city Jenin, before storming and searching homes, abducted two Palestinians, and injured two others.