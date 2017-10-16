Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Hebron

10:42 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, earlier Wednesday, two young Palestinian men in Hebron city, and Ethna nearby town, in addition to invading Bani Neim and Deir Samit towns.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded Ethna town, west of Hebron, searched homes, and abducted Hazem Jibreen al-Jeyyawi, 31.

The soldiers also abducted Jihad Abdullah al-Ajlouni, 17, after stopping him at Abu ar-Reesh military roadblock, near the Ibrahim Mosque, in Hebron city, and took him to an unknown destination.

The army claims that the soldiers stopped and searched al-Ajlouni, and found out that he “carried a concealed knife.”

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded many neighborhoods in Hebron city, and the nearby towns of Bani Neim and Deir Samit.

It is worth mentioning that the two Palestinians are among at least seven who were taken prisoner by the army in different parts of the West Bank, Wednesday.