Updated: Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Jenin, One In Qalqilia

11:22 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Jabaâ€™ town and Msalya village, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, searched homes and abducted two Palestinians. The army also abducted one Palestinian in Qalqilia.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Mosâ€™ab Mohammad Ghannam, 18, from his familyâ€™s home in Jabaâ€™ town, after breaking into it and violently searching it.

The invasion led to clashes between the soldiers, who fired gas bombs and concussion grenades, and local youths, who hurled stones and empty bottles on the military jeeps.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Msalya village, fired gas bombs and concussion grenades, before searching a few homes, and abducted Qassem Mohammad Abu an-Naâ€™im, 18.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Qalqilia city, in the northern part of the West Bank, and abducted a young man, identified as Adam Daoud.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded the Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, shot four Palestinians and abducted two others, in addition to abducting one Palestinian in Husan town, west of Bethlehem.