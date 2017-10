Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Jenin And Hebron

10:25 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, several homes in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin, and Hebron, in southern West Bank, and abducted two Palestinians.

In Jenin, several army jeeps invaded Qabatia town, south of the city, searched homes and abducted a young man, identified as Yousef Ezzat Shakarna.

In Hebron, the soldiers also invaded the homes of Yasser Khalil Shreiteh, his brother, Taiseer, and Marwan Hussein Shreiteh, and ransacked them, before abducting Marwan.