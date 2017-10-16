Israeli Soldiers Attack A Nonviolent Procession In Hebron

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, a nonviolent procession in Qalqas village, east of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Many Palestinians, and international peace activists, marched carrying Palestinian flags and posters demanding Israel to reopen the main village road, which was blockaded by the army seventeen years ago.

They also chanted against the ongoing illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine, and the colonialist policies.

The villagers in Qalqas are forced to take alternate, unpaved roads, to enter and leave their village due to Israelâ€™s illegal closure and blockade.

