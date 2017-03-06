Israeli Soldiers Attack A Nonviolent Procession In Hebron, Abduct Two Palestinians

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, a nonviolent procession in Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, and abducted two young Palestinian men.

The procession was mainly organized as part of the ongoing activities rejecting the illegal Israeli decision granting the colonists official status and administrative authority.

Media sources in Hebron said dozens of Palestinians, and international peace activists, marched against the decision, and demanding the army to remove the roadblock and lift the closure imposed on Qalqas area, near Haggai illegal colony, built on Palestinian lands, in the eastern part of the city.

The sources added that the soldiers abducted Taha Hamad Abbas, 22, and Soheib â€˜Awni Abu Turki, 18.

The soldiers met the nonviolent protesters with excessive force, and fired gas bombs and concussion grenades at them, causing many to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation.

Jour nalist Bassam Shweiki of the Hebron Defense Committee stated that the procession was called for by Dismantle the Ghetto Campaign, rejecting the decision of the occupation to form a municipal council for settlers in the town.