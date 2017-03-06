Soldiers Attack A Nonviolent Procession In Hebron

3:24 PM

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, a nonviolent procession in Qalqas village, east of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and detained many journalists.

Aref Jaber, an activist against Israeli colonies, said the soldiers resorted to the excessive use of force against the nonviolent protesters, and fired several gas bombs at them, causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Jaber added that the soldiers detained many Palestinians, including journalists, after preventing media outlets from entering the area.

It is worth mentioning that Qalqas road remains blockaded for the seventeenth consecutive year, an issue that compounded the suffering of the residents of that area, forcing them to take longer, largely unpaved routs.