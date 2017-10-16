Israeli Soldiers Attack A Palestinian Woman, International Activist, In Nablus

Israeli soldiers invaded, Saturday, Palestinian olive orchards in the Sawiya village, close to an illegal Israeli colony, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and attacked a woman and an international peace activist, harvesting olive trees.

The soldiers attacked a woman, identified as Rana al-Barq, and an international peace activist, who were volunteering to help villagers pick their olive trees in their orchards, close to Alei illegal colony.

The soldiers also attempted to detain the international activist, but the locals managed to stop them.

On Saturday at dawn, Israeli colonists invaded a Palestinian olive orchard, owned by a villager from â€˜Awarta, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and harvested many trees before steeling the produce.