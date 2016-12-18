Israeli Soldiers Attack The Weekly Protest In Ni’lin

Israeli soldiers attacked, on Friday afternoon, Palestinian, Israeli and international activists, holding the weekly nonviolent protest in Ni’lin village, west of the central West Bank city of Ramallah.

The Popular Committee in Ni’lin said the soldiers fired rubber-coated steel bullets, concussion grenades and gas bombs, against the nonviolent protesters, causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Member of the Popular Committee against the Wall and Colonies in Ni’lin Mohammad ‘Amira, said the soldiers also fired gas bombs at homes in the southern part of the village.

Ni’lin holds weekly protests against the illegal Israeli Annexation Wall, and colonies, built on privately-owned Palestinian lands.