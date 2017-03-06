Israeli Soldiers Attack The Weekly Protest In Niâ€™lin

September 30, 2017 2:55 AM IMEMC News Israeli attacks, Israeli Settlement, News Report, Non-violent action, Ramallah, The Wall, West Bank 0
30 Sep
2:55 AM

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, the weekly nonviolent procession against the Annexation Wall and colonies, in Nilâ€™in village, west of the central West Bank city of Ramallah.

Mohammad Amira, a member of National Committee Against the Wall and Colonies in Niâ€™lin, said the nonviolent procession started from the center of the village, also marking the seventeenth anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Intifada.

Amira stated that the protesters marched towards the Annexation Wall, isolating the villagers from their lands and orchards, and fired many gas bombs and concussion grenades at them.

The soldiers also chased many protesters in an attempt to abduct them, but were unable to do so.

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

« »

IMEMC News

Related Articles

Soldiers Assault Nonviolent Protesters In Hebron

Israeli Soldiers Injure Several Palestinians In Bethlehem

Trump Administration Hires Israeli Military Contractors to Build U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

Friday Protest in Kafr Qaddoum Suppressed by Israeli Forces