Israeli Soldiers Attack Weekly Protest In Niâ€™lin Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, the weekly nonviolent protest against the Annexation Wall and colonies, in Niâ€™lin village, in the central West Bank district of Ramallah.
Coordinator of the Popular Committee in Niâ€™lin Mohammad â€˜Amira said the soldiers targeted the nonviolent protesters with gas bombs and concussion grenades just after they reached the wall, separating the villages from their lands. â€˜
Amira added that many protesters suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, and received the needed treatment by local medics.
