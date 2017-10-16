Israeli Soldiers Close Main Road Of Nabi Saleh Village, Abduct A Young Man Near Jenin

6:39 AM

Israeli soldiers closed, on Wednesday evening, the main road leading to Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, consequently blocking the road leading to many nearby communities. The soldiers also abducted a young Palestinian man, near Jenin.

Media sources in Ramallah said the soldiers invaded Nabi Saleh, and fired many live rounds, gas bombs and rubber-coated steel bullets, at local youngsters who hurled stones on their jeeps.

The soldiers then closed Nabi Salehâ€™s main road, which is also the main artery leading to many nearby villages and towns, in addition to Salfit, in northeastern West Bank.

The Palestinians are now forced to take alternate, unpaved longer bypass roads, to drive to and from their homes.

Also on Wednesday evening, the soldiers abducted Maâ€™moun Ghassan Abu â€˜Oun, 25, from Jabaâ€™ town, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, after stopping him at a sudden military roadblock, installed by the army near a gas station in the town.