Israeli Soldiers Confiscate Surveillance Tapes In Deheishe Refugee Camp

11:17 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, invaded several shops, after breaking their doors, and confiscated surveillance tapes.

Media sources in the refugee camp said the soldiers broke into many stores, along the main Bethlehem-Hebron road, in addition to Doha Local Council building, across the road, violently searched them and confiscated surveillance tapes.

They added that clashes took place between the invading soldiers and dozens of local youngsters, and that the army fired many gas bombs.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem, stopped many cars and photographed them, while examining the ID cards of many Palestinians.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted four Palestinians from their homes, in the ar-Ram and Anata towns, in occupied East Jerusalem, and one in Ethna town, west of Hebron.

On Tuesday evening, the army abducted a young Palestinian man, identified as Bakr Rajeh Masalma, 30, from his home in Beit Awwa town, west of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.