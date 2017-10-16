Israeli Soldiers Demolish Four Sheds, Car Repair Facility, Near Jenin

On Tuesday, several Israeli army jeeps, and bulldozers, invaded Bartaâ€™a town, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and demolished four sheds, and a car repair facility, allegedly for being built out of the townâ€™s zoning area.

Media sources in Jenin said the demolished the sheds are owned by Thaâ€™er Jaradat, Mustafa Sabaâ€™na and Khaled Waked, while the car repair facility is jointly owned by Mohammad Omar Kabaha and Hasan Ahmad Kabaha.

The Israeli military said the demolished buildings did not receive permits from the â€œCivil Administration Office, which runs the military occupation in the occupied West Bank, and that they are located â€œoutside the townâ€™s zoning area.”

The village is isolated by the Annexation Wall, while the military controls its only gate and frequently closes it, or delays traffic, forcing the Palestinians to wait, in many cases, for hours just to be allowed to pass.