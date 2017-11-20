Israeli Soldiers Detain A Child And A Young Man, In Jenin

12:15 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday at night, Rommana village, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, detained a child and a young man, and released them after interrogating them for several hours.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers invaded Rommana, and installed a military roadblock, in the center of the town, before stopping and searching dozens of Palestinians and cars.

The soldiers also invaded the home of a Palestinian woman, identified as Amira Hamdan, and violently searched it.

Furthermore, the soldiers detained a child, identified as Mustafa Saâ€™ed al-â€˜Amour, in addition to a young man, Mohammad Noâ€™man Abu Bakr, interrogated them for several hours at the military roadblock, and later released them.