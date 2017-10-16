Israeli Soldiers Injure A Palestinian Man And A Woman, Near Ramallah

Israeli soldiers shot and injured, Tuesday, a Palestinian man, driving his car, northeast of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, and a woman, who was walking nearby, after the driver allegedly attempted to ram them with his car.

The Israeli military claimed that the Palestinian driver deliberately targeted the soldiers, and attempted to ram them with his car, before they shot him, and inflicted moderate-to-severe wounds.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Abdullah Mousa, 29, from Deir Ballout town, near Salfit, in northwestern West Bank. The name of the wounded woman was not available at the time of this report.

The incident took place near the entrance of Neve Tzuf colony, which was illegally built on Palestinian lands near Nabi Saleh town.

Eyewitnesses said that the soldiers fired many live rounds towards the car, four directly hitting it, including at least one that injured the driver.

They added that the Israeli fire also injured one Palestinian woman, who was walking near the targeted car, before local medics rushed her to a hospital in Ramallah.