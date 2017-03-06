Israeli Soldiers Injure Three Palestinians South Of Hebron

September 27, 2017 3:57 AM IMEMC News Hebron, Israeli attacks, News Report, West Bank 0
27 Sep
3:57 AM

Palestinian medical sources have reported, on Tuesday evening, that Israeli soldiers assaulted three Palestinians in the al-Jawaya village, in Masafer Yatta area, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, causing various cuts and bruises.

Rateb Jabour, the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in southern Hebron, said many soldiers invaded the al-Jawaya village, located between Maâ€™on and Karmiel illegal colonies, which were built on Palestinian lands east of Yatta town, and attacked tree Palestinians with clubs and batons.

The three Palestinians have been identified as Adham Ahmad Shawaheen, 25, Qussai â€˜Ayed Shawaheen, 17, and Ayed Ali Shawaheen, 42; they all suffered various cuts and bruises.

IMEMC News

