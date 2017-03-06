Israeli Soldiers Injure Two Palestinians In Nablus, Abduct Two In Salfit

9:34 AM

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers shot and injured, on Monday at dawn, two young Palestinian men Nablus, and abducted two others in Salfit.

Media sources in Nablus said clashes took place after dozens of soldiers, accompanied Israeli settlers’ buses and cars, invaded the eastern area of the city, heading to towards Joseph’s Tomb area.

The added that the soldiers fired many gas bombs and rubber-coated steel bullets, wounding two Palestinians, identified as Amin Mohammad Beitar, 26, and Nidal Jabr Abu Keshek, 24, with rubber-coated steel bullets in the lower back, and chest.

Medics provided the wounded Palestinians with the needed medical attention, and moved them to Rafidia hospital.

In Salfit governorate, in northeastern West Bank, the soldiers invaded Kifl Hares, north of Salfit city, searched several homes and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Nour Abdul-Aziz al-As’ad and Mohammad Abdullah Mousa.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted, on Sunday evening and Monday at dawn, seven Palestinian children, including two children, 10 years of age, and summoned one Palestinian for interrogation, in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem.

On Sunday evening, the soldiers assaulted several young Palestinian men and women near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially at the Council Gate and the Chain Gate of the holy site, and abducted twelve of them, but released one later.