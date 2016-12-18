Israeli Soldiers Invade An Orphanage School In Jerusalem

2:58 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, Tuesday, “Dar al-Aytaam” Industrial Orphanage School, in the al-Waad street area, leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied East Jerusalem.

The soldiers violently searched the school, and interrogated many orphans, after alleging that some hurled stones on army vehicles.

After conducting the searches, and interrogations, the soldiers left the school without conducting any arrests.

It is worth mentioning that the orphanage school has recently been subject to various military invasions, under similar allegations, and the soldiers also abducted, and imprisoned, the headmaster and several students.