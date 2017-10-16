Israeli Soldiers Invade Many Villages Near Jenin, Abduct One Palestinian

2:10 PM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, earlier Friday, several Palestinian communities in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin, installed roadblocks and searched cars, and abducted a young man.

Media sources said the soldiers abducted Jihad Faisal Bazzour, 28, from Burqa town, west of Jenin, after stopping him at Bartaâ€™a military roadblock, while heading for work.

The sources added that the soldiers also invaded Yaâ€™bad town, in addition to the villages of Toura, Nazlet Zeid and al-Khaljan, while dozens of soldiers were deployed in areas south of Jenin.

The soldiers also installed a military roadblock, for several hours, at the main entrance of â€˜Arraba town, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.