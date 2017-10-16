Israeli Soldiers Invade Many Villages Near Jenin, Abduct One Palestinian

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, earlier Friday, several Palestinian communities in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin, installed roadblocks and searched cars, and abducted a young man.

Media sources said the soldiers abducted Jihad Faisal Bazzour, 28, from Burqa town, west of Jenin, after stopping him at Bartaâ€™a military roadblock, while heading for work.

The sources added that the soldiers also invaded Yaâ€™bad town, in addition to the villages of Toura, Nazlet Zeid and al-Khaljan, while dozens of soldiers were deployed in areas south of Jenin.

The soldiers also installed a military roadblock, for several hours, at the main entrance of â€˜Arraba town, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

