Army Invades Villages And Towns Near Jenin

10:47 AM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Saturday at dawn, several Palestinian villages and towns, west of Jenin, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, installed roadblocks and confiscated one car.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers surrounded and invaded Sielet al-Harethiyya, Kafr Dan, Taâ€™nak and al-Yamoun, and initiated extensive searches of homes and property.

They added that the soldiers installed roadblocks before stopping and searching dozens of cars while inspecting the ID cards of the passengers, and illegally confiscated one car.