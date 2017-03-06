Israeli Soldiers Open Fire On Farmers And Fishers In Gaza

April 14, 2017 12:31 PM IMEMC News Gaza Siege, Gaza Strip, Israeli attacks, Khan Younis, News Report 0
14 Apr
12:31 PM

Israeli soldiers opened fire, on Friday morning, on farmers, and fishers, in Palestinian agricultural lands, and territorial waters, in several parts of the besieged and impoverished coastal region.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency said the soldiers, stationed on a number of military towers across the border fence, east of Khan Younis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, fired many live rounds at Palestinian farmers, working on their lands, close to the border fence.

It added that a similar attack targeted farmers and their lands, in Johr ed-Deek area, in central Gaza, forcing the Palestinians away.

In related news, Israeli navy ships opened fire on Palestinian fishing boats in Gaza waters, in the northern part of the coastal region. Ãƒâ€šÃ‚

On Thursday evening, the soldiers abducted a young Palestinian man, who reportedly crossed the border fence, in northern Gaza, and took him to an unknown destination.

