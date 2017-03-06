Israeli Soldiers Prevent Farmers From Entering Their Lands Near Qalqilia

Israeli soldiers prevented, Sunday, many Palestinian farmers from entering their orchards and farmlands, isolated near Maali Shomron illegal colony, which was built on their lands.

The farmers said they wanted to enter their orchards to pick their olive trees, but the soldiers stopped them and prevented them from entering their own lands.

They added that the soldiers, accompanied by armed Israeli guards from the colony, ordered them not to return to their lands for two weeks, after Jewish holidays conclude.

The villagers stated that they were also denied access to their lands several times last month.