Israeli Soldiers Ransack Ramallah Jewelry Store, Steal Merchandise

7:10 AM

Israeli forces raided central Ramallah on Monday, before dawn, and broke into homes and shops, including a jewelry store from which the soldiers stole gold merchandise, according to Palestinian security sources and shop owners.

They said a large force raided Ramallah, the de facto capital of the Palestinian Authority and base of its president and government, and broke into and searched homes and shops.

In the process, soldiers raided a jewelry store owned by Izz al-Asbah who said the Israeli soldiers raided his shop, ransacked it and stole more than one and a half kilograms of gold.

He said the force caused major damage to his shop, WAFA reports.

(Archive IMEMC image.)