Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injure A Palestinian Fighter In Gaza

1:01 AM

Israeli soldiers shot, and seriously injured, a Palestinian fighter of the National Resistance Brigades, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), after the army fire dozens of live rounds at a training camp in northern Gaza.

The brigades issued a statement saying that its fighters will always conduct training and preparation for any possible future Israeli offensive in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The brigades also called on all armed factions in Gaza to convene “to discuss means of retaliation to this unprovoked Israeli attack, and the constant Israeli violations against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.”