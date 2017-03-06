Israeli sources: Three Israelis allegedly fatally stabbed in settlement colony

On Friday evening, three Israelis were allegedly stabbed to death, and another wounded, by a Palestinian assailant in the Halamish settlement in the West Bank.

Jerusalem Online reported that a medic told them, “When we entered the home, we saw four injured people lying [on the floor] with stab wounds. Three of them were unconscious.”

They were rushed to the Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem, where three were pronounced dead.

Channel Two News reported that the assailant was a Palestinian, Omar al-Abed, 20, from the village of Kobar, near Ramallah in the central West Bank.

He was was shot and injured before the Israeli soldiers transferred to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Titivate.

The Israeli channel also said that al-Abed left an online statement that he felt obligated to take action after the recent attacks by Israeli forces against Palestinians and the al-Aqsa mosque, but IMEMC has not verified that statement.

The Israelis killed were a man and woman in their sixties and another man in his forties, according to Israeli sources. The injured was a woman in her sixties.

The incident took place hours after three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in occupied Jerusalem.

Two of them, identified as Mohammad Lafi, 18, and Mohammad Hasan Abu Ghannam, 20, were killed by Israeli soldiers, and one, identified as Mohammad Mahmoud Sharaf, 17, was shot by an armed colonist settler.