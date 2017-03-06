Israeli Tanks, Bulldozers, Invade And Uproot Farmlands In Central Gaza

11:28 AM

At least three Israeli army tanks, and three armored military bulldozers, invaded on Monday morning, Palestinian agricultural lands, fired live rounds and bulldozed large sections close to the border fence, east of the al-Boreij refugee camp, in central Gaza.

The Palestinian News & Info Agency (WAFA) has reported that the bulldozers uprooted farmlands and created sand hills near the border fence.

It added that the army also fired several live rounds during the invasion, to keep the Palestinians out of their lands.

The invasion is part of ongoing Israeli violations targeting the Palestinians, their lands and property, in addition to attacking fishing boats in Palestinian waters, in the besieged Gaza Strip.