Japan Declares Disgust with New West Bank Settlement Approval

7:11 AM

The government of Japan deeply deplores Israel’s approval of plans for the construction of some 3,000 housing units in West Bank settlements, despite repeated calls from the international community, including Japan, for freezing such activities, foreign Press Secretary Norio Maruyama said, in a press release.

The release, according to WAFA, was issued following reports that Israel has stepped up plans to build almost 3,000 new housing units in the West Bank.

Settlement activities are in violation of international law, and Japan has repeatedly called upon the government of Israel to fully freeze settlement activities.

“The Government of Japan once again strongly urges the Government of Israel to fully freeze its settlement activities including implementing the construction plans that are undermining the viability of a two-state solution,” the statement concluded.

(PNN archive image)

